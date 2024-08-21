Students continue demo demanding CMC principal’s resignation

Students of Chittagong Medical College today continued their agitation for the second consecutive day demanding resignation of the college's Principal Prof Sahena Akhtar.

Some 40 students were seen agitating in front of the new academic building holding a banner demanding the principal step down over allegations of mentally harassing the students in different ways, as well as depriving the students of the college's facilities.

The students started their demonstration in front of the college's new academic building at 7:30am and went on to stop all academic activities as part of their pre-announced programme.

Contacted, Asiful Haque, a post-graduate trainee doctor at neurology department, said he could not put his biometric attendance at the college due to the demonstration.

He however said treatment of patients in both indoor and outdoor departments of the hospital was unaffected. Doctors were present at their respective stations, wards and departments.

Prof Sahena could not be reached for comments. According to sources, she was not present at the college today.