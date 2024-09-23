Students can ride city buses at half fare every day

Bangladesh
Photo: Prabir Das/Star

Students can now avail bus services at half the usual fare in all metropolitan cities seven days a week.

Saiful Alam, who took charge as the general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association after the political change last month, made the announcement at a seminar today.

He said students can enjoy the benefit from 6:00am to midnight, showing identity cards. Students in uniform will also be allowed to travel at half fare, he added.

Students are allowed half-fare benefits five days a week at present, Saiful Alam said.

Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association organised the seminar at Engineer's Institute Bangladesh.

