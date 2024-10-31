Students block Science Lab again for 6 hours

Edu adviser urges them to return to institutions

Students of the seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges blocked the Science Lab intersection again for six hours yesterday, causing a halt to vehicular movement in the area. As a result, commuters had to endure immense suffering as many were forced to walk to their destinations. Photo: Prabir Das

Students of the seven Dhaka University-affiliated colleges staged a blockade at the Science Lab intersection yesterday as well, to press home their demand for the formation of a separate autonomous university for their institutions.

They lifted the blockade at 5:00pm, six hours after taking to the streets.

Amid the blockade, city dwellers had to endure immense suffering as vehicular movement through the Science Lab intersection remained halted since 11:00am.

Many commuters were forced to walk to their destinations.

Meanwhile, the students have postponed their blockade programme till Saturday, and during this three-day break, they will wait for feedback from the authorities concerned, including the education ministry and Dhaka University, said Nayim Hawlader, a Dhaka College student and organiser of the protest.

"We will arrange a press conference on Saturday, where we will announce further proceedings in this regard," added Nayim.

Meanwhile, Education Adviser Prof Wahiduddin Mahmud, in a statement yesterday, requested students to be patient and return to their respective educational institutions, as a committee has already been formed in this regard, which will submit their report within the next six weeks.

"The problem started a few years ago with an unwise decision to take seven Dhaka colleges out of National University and incorporate them into Dhaka University. As a result, problems rose on both sides -- Dhaka University and the seven colleges. For this, students of those colleges had to suffer various difficulties and discriminations. The issues are complex and require at least some time to consider what a fair solution can be," he said in the statement.

"As a teacher, I have every sympathy for the fair demands of students. But it must be remembered that there is no precedent for taking an immediate decision to form a new university through student blockades, agitations, and ultimatums," he added.

The students, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the committee, saying the body does not include any educationists or student representation.

"We will only leave the streets for good once we have a separate commission," Nayim told The Daily Star over the phone yesterday evening.