Students block Dhaka-Tangail highway demanding college principal's resignation

Students of Gazipur's Mouchak Scout School and College blocked the Dhaka-Tangail highway for two and a half hours demanding resignation of the institution's Principal Shahidul Islam in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila.

According to the students, there are allegations of irregularities and misconduct against the principal, due to which they are demanding his resignation.

The demonstration began around 1:00pm on the highway that ended around 3:30pm. Around 1,000 students took part in the protest. The demands have been ignored for a long time, so they will continue the agitation until the principal resigns, the students said.

Gazipur Deputy Commissioner Nafisa Arefin told The Daily Star the students left the road after the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) talked to them.

Traffic movement from Chandana Chowrasta to Chandra came to a halt soon after the blockade enforced. Many vehicles were seen using the alternative routes during the blockade.

Vehicular movement is normal now, said Shahidul Islam, sub-inspector of Nawzor Highway Police Station.

Shahidul Islam, principal of Mouchak Scout School and College, Gazipur, could not be reached for comment.