Students block Ctg road, demand resignation of education adviser

Students in Chattogram blocked a major road today, demanding the resignation of the interim government's education adviser and the education secretary.

The protest began around 2:00pm in front of the Chattogram Education Board office in the city's Soloshohor area.

As of 3:30pm, students were still occupying the road, causing severe traffic congestion in the area.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Rabiul Islam, one of the protesting students, said, "Students have been mentally devastated by the plane crash incident at Milestone College in Uttara, Dhaka. Yet the authorities delayed the decision to postpone the HSC exams. We only received the suspension notice at 3:00am."

As of 5:00pm, the students were still occupying the roads.

The students are demanding that both the education adviser and secretary step down.

"Even after such a tragic incident, the education secretary still considered holding the exams. He completely ignored the students' mental state," another protester said.

Meanwhile, police have been trying to remove the students from the road to ease the traffic.

The protest comes in the wake of the tragic crash of a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet into Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara, which claimed multiple lives. Following the crash, the announcement to postpone today's HSC examination was given early today, around 2:40am.