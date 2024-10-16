Students besiege HC demanding resignation of 'pro-AL fascist judges'

A group of students marched to the High Court premises to besiege the court, demanding the resignation of "pro-Awami League fascist judges".

Students of some private universities entered the High Court grounds around 11:20am.

A group of lawyers also gathered in front of the High Court, demanding the same.

Meanwhile, another group of students that earlier took position in front of Raju Memorial Sculpture of Dhaka University reached the HC around 12:15pm.

Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, called for the siege today.

Video of ‘দলবাজ’ বিচারপতিদের পদত্যাগ দাবি, ছাত্রদের হাইকোর্ট ঘেরাও

In a Facebook post yesterday, he wrote, "Tomorrow [today] at 11:00am, we will lay siege to the High Court to demand the resignation of Awami League's fascist judges."

Hasnat Abdullah, another coordinator of the platform, announced the programme in a post on his Facebook profile yesterday evening.