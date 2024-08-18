Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Aug 18, 2024 10:37 AM
Last update on: Sun Aug 18, 2024 11:30 AM

Bangladesh

Students back to classes after more than a month

Photo: Anisur Rahman/Star

All educational institutions, including universities, secondary schools and colleges, reopened today across the country after more than a month of closure due to violence centring the student-led protests.

In the morning, school students in uniform were seen going to their institutions, many accompanied by guardians.

Many points of Dhaka city is witnessing severe traffic congestion due to the reopening of the educational institutions.

Public universities have reopened amid a vacuum in the administrations after the resignation of at least 20 vice-chancellors, 10 pro-vice-chancellors, and many other officials.

Classes and other academic activities have been disrupted for more than one and a half months.

Schools, colleges and madrasas have been open since August 7, but attendance was very low.

The government on July 16 closed all educational institutions amid student protests. Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on August 5 in the face of a mass upsurge.

Classes at public universities have been suspended since July 1 when teachers went on strike in protest of a new pension scheme.

