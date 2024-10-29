Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab, halt traffic

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:41 PM
Last update on: Tue Oct 29, 2024 12:56 PM

Photo: Prabir Das

Students of seven colleges affiliated with Dhaka University blocked Science Lab intersection around 12:15pm today, demanding the formation of an independent university for their institutions.

Photo: Prabir Das

Due to the blockade, vehicular movement through the Science Lab intersection remains halted, said eyewitnesses.

Photo: Prabir Das

Around 11:00am, the students gathered inside Dhaka College campus. Later, they took to the streets and blocked the busy intersection, said eyewitnesses.

Photo: Prabir Das

"We had been demanding a separate university for seven colleges which is affiliated with Dhaka University. We have been suffering academically and fall into session jam. Earlier, we demanded for solving the problems. However, from now on, we are demanding cancellation of affiliation with DU. We urged the respective authorities and the government to take immediate decision in this regard," Nayim Hawlader, a student of Dhaka College and one of the organisers of the movement also.

Their demands also include the immediate formation of a commission to establish a university for the seven affiliated colleges, a draft proposal from the commission within 30 days, and assurance from Dhaka University that there will be no session jams until the new university is established.

Related topic:
DU-affiliated 7 collegesScience LabTraffic haltsstudent protest
