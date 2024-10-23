Students of 7 DU-affiliated colleges block Science Lab demanding separate university

Students from seven Dhaka University (DU) affiliated colleges blocked the Science Lab intersection in Dhaka this afternoon, halting traffic in the area.

The protest began around 12:30pm following a march from Dhaka College, with students demanding the formation of an independent university for their institutions.

The protesters issued a 24-hour ultimatum for their three-point demand to be addressed.

Their demands include the immediate formation of a commission to establish a university for the seven affiliated colleges, a draft proposal from the commission within 30 days, and assurance from Dhaka University that no session jams will occur until the new university is established.

The protest followed a similar demonstration earlier in the week, when students blocked the Science Lab and Nilkhet intersections.

The seven colleges involved in the protest are Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnesa Government Women's College, Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College.

The demand for an independent university came from students who were dissatisfied with the current affiliation system, which they claim is causing academic delays and mismanagement.

Students have threatened to escalate their agitation if their demands are not met within the given deadline.