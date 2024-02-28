Bangladesh
STAFF CORRESPONDENT, Ctg
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 06:14 AM

Bangladesh

Student stabbed to death

STAFF CORRESPONDENT, Ctg
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 06:14 AM
Dead body

A college student was stabbed to death in the port city's Bayazid Bostami area yesterday.

The deceased is Shawon Barua of Satkania upazila. He used to work as a wedding photographer, said police quoting family members.

Police recovered his blood-stained body in the Ananya CDA residential area.

Sub-inspector Riadus Salehin of Panchlaish Police Station, who recovered the body, said, "His camera was missing, but his mobile and wallet were found in his pockets. He was stabbed in the back and chest." An investigation is underway, with efforts to collect CCTV footage from the vicinity, he said.

