Student returns from Assam after backlash on social media

A Bangladeshi student studying in India's Assam returned home on Monday as many people reacted angrily to her heart emoji reaction on an "anti-India" post on social media, PTI reported yesterday, quoting local police.

The student of the National Institute of Technology in Silchar requested the institution's authorities to allow her to return to Bangladesh, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

The SP said the fourth-semester student of the electronic and communication department of NIT was sent back through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district.

"This is not a case of deportation... She reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus who left India around six months back after completing his course. He now lives in Bangladesh," Mahatta said.