Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 06:12 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 06:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Student protests: UN team to visit Bangladesh next week to probe killings

Star Digital Report
Thu Aug 15, 2024 06:12 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 15, 2024 06:20 PM

The United Nations will send a fact-finding team to Bangladesh next week to probe atrocities committed during the student-led protests in July and early this month.

UN human rights chief Volker Turk announced the move when he called Chief Adviser (CA) Professor Muhammad Yunus late yesterday, the CA press wing said today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This will be the first UN fact-finding mission to Bangladesh since its independence in 1971 to investigate widespread human rights abuses in the country, according to a UN official.

During the phone conversation, Volker Türk said a UN-led investigation would be launched very soon to probe the killing of the protesters during the "Student Revolution" and that a team of UN experts would soon visit the country to set up the investigation.

Yunus thanked him for supporting the students' revolution and championing their rights during the unprecedented and devastating killing of student protesters.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner said human rights would be the cornerstone of his administration, and the protection of every citizen is the utmost priority of the government.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

অন্তর্বর্তীকালীন সরকারে উপদেষ্টার সংখ্যা বাড়ছে

বঙ্গভবনের প্রেস উইং থেকে জানানো হয়েছে, আগামীকাল শুক্রবার বিকেল ৪টায় বঙ্গভবনে শপথ নেবেন উপদেষ্টারা।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এস আলম ও তার পরিবারের সদস্যদের ব্যাংক হিসাব তলব

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification