Student protests: Hasina, Quader, sued over killing of schoolteacher

99 AL leaders, activists also made accused in the case in Bogura

Another murder case was filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Bogura yesterday. With this, she has been sued in a total of five murder cases.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader was also among the 100 other AL leaders and activists sued in the case filed with Bogura Sadar Police Station.

The case was filed over the killing of Selim Hossain, a 35-year-old school teacher and a resident of Palikanda village in Shibganj upazila, on August 4.

Selim was an assistant teacher at Muril Light High School in Kahaloo upazila.

Sikandar Hossain, the victim's father, filed the case around 2:00am, the police station's Officer-in-Charge Saihan Oliullah told The Daily Star.

On August 4, the day before Hasina resigned and fled the country in the face of a student-led mass uprising, Selim joined the student protest in Bogura's Satmatha area.

At that time, AL leaders and activists swooped on the protesters and hacked Selim to death with sharp weapons, according to the case statement.

Selim's brother, Uzzal Hossain, told The Daily Star that AL men killed his brother after getting orders from Hasina and Quader.

As of yesterday, Hasina was facing a total of eight cases, including five for murder, one for abduction, and two filed with the International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity and genocide.