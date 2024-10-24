Student Protests: CU teacher forced to resign

Rantu Das, a lecturer at Chittagong University's history department, resigned yesterday in the face of student protests.

The department chair Prof Dr Shamima Haider confirmed the matter.

His resignation, however, was not accepted as it was not voluntary, mentioned CU Proctor Dr Tanvir Mohammad Hayder Arif.

Habibullah Khaled, a protester and a student at the university's Islamic Studies department, claimed that Das lacked the qualifications necessary for his current post.

"Das was also involved in the murder of two CU students in 2012, when he was a vice president of the CU unit of Chhatra League," claimed Khaled.

Proctor Tanvir said students started protesting in demand of his resignation after he joined campus yesterday morning.

However, the administration cannot accept the letter or take actions until the allegations against him are proven, he added.

He assured of necessary actions in adherence to university regulations.

Das could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.