Student protest: UN team to visit Bangladesh to probe killings

Volker Türk tells Prof Yunus

A team of UN experts will visit Bangladesh soon to investigate the killings during the student-led movement that toppled Sheikh Hasina, UN human rights chief Volker Türk has said.

Türk revealed the information in a phone conversation with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, according to Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the head of the interim government.

"The UN rights chief said a UN-led investigation will be launched very soon to probe the killing of the protesters during the Student Revolution. A team of UN experts would soon visit the country to set up an investigation," Shafiqul said on Facebook.

Describing UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres as a "longtime friend", Prof Yunus thanked him and Türk for supporting the students' revolution and championing their rights during unprecedented and devastating killings of student protesters.

The 2006 Nobel Peace Prize winner said human rights would be the cornerstone of his administration, and the protection of every citizen is the utmost priority of the government.

Prof Yunus also sought UN cooperation to rebuild the country and uphold human rights, said Shafiqul.