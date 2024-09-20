Student movement: Victims’ families to receive long-term support

Says Nahid

Posts, Telecommunication, and ICT Adviser Nahid Islam has said that the families of those killed and injured during the recent student movement will receive long-term rehabilitation support.

Nahid emphasised the government's commitment to providing sustained assistance to the victims' families during a meeting held yesterday at the ministry office.

Nahid said the "Shaheed Smriti Foundation" was established specifically to aid those affected by the violence. This foundation aims to offer comprehensive support to the victims and their families, ensuring their long-term rehabilitation and recovery.

The adviser also interacted with the family of Habibur Rahman, who was killed by police gunfire on August 5 in Jatrabari, Dhaka.