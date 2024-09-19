Student movement condemns mob killing on JU, DU campuses

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement today strongly condemned the incidents of mob killings on Jahangirnagar University and Dhaka University campuses, which left two people dead.

"These are very sad incidents and demonstrate a severe disregard for fundamental human rights and principles," it said in a media statement.

Calling for immediate prosecution of those responsible, it urged the interim government, students and people across the country to take stringent measures against extrajudicial killings, torture, and mob justice, while fostering a culture of social resistance.

The alarming incidents of extrajudicial killings and torture over the past 15 years reflects a significant deficiency in the country's judicial system and the rule of law, it said.

A student-people uprising was crucial to fight the situation, it said, adding, establishing rule of law and upholding human rights in "New Bangladesh" are the main objectives.

A former Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader, Shamim Ahmed, of JU died after students beat him up on the campus last night, police said.

Early today, a man died after being beaten allegedly by a group of students from Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall at DU.

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement is the platform that spearheaded the quota reform protest in July-August.