Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Aug 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 04:18 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Student movement: 5 coordinators resign at CU

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Sat Aug 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Aug 17, 2024 04:18 AM

A coordinator and four assistant coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Chittagong University resigned from their posts yesterday.

"We decided to resign as central coordinators are ignoring our decisions," Al Masnun, a coordinator, said at a press conference at CU. The four others are Sumaya Shikder, Dhruba Barua, Saiduzzaman and Esha Dey.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Masnun alleged central coordinators Rasel Ahmed and Khan Talat Mahmud have allowed students to enter halls defying a combined decision.

Besides, both coordinators failed to give them specific answers about increasing the members of the coordinating committee in CU, Masnun said.

Rasel or Mahmud could not be reached for comments.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
‘ওরা আমার ছেলেকে ছয়বার গুলি করেছে’
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ওরা আমার ছেলেকে ছয়বার গুলি করেছে’

'আমার ছেলের কী দোষ ছিল? সে বৈষম্যহীন একটি ব্যবস্থা চেয়েছিল।’

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

টিএসসিতে শিক্ষার্থীদের মিছিল-সমাবেশ-মোমবাতি প্রজ্বলন

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification