Student movement: 5 coordinators resign at CU

A coordinator and four assistant coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Chittagong University resigned from their posts yesterday.

"We decided to resign as central coordinators are ignoring our decisions," Al Masnun, a coordinator, said at a press conference at CU. The four others are Sumaya Shikder, Dhruba Barua, Saiduzzaman and Esha Dey.

Masnun alleged central coordinators Rasel Ahmed and Khan Talat Mahmud have allowed students to enter halls defying a combined decision.

Besides, both coordinators failed to give them specific answers about increasing the members of the coordinating committee in CU, Masnun said.

Rasel or Mahmud could not be reached for comments.