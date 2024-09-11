Student-led Uprising: Martyrs to be honoured Sept 14

The government will hold a memorial on September 14 in the capital to honour the martyrs of the recent anti-discriminatory, student-led mass uprising that led to the ousting of the Awami League government.

The decision was finalised during the second meeting of the Adviser's Council Committee on Economic Affairs, held at the Finance Division Conference Room in the Secretariat yesterday.

The meeting was chaired by Salehuddin Ahmed, finance adviser to the interim government.

After the meeting, Salehuddin, who also oversees the Ministry of Science and Technology, informed reporters that the memorial event will require some related expenditure, which will be processed through the Direct Procurement Method.

He added that an estimated budget of up to Tk 5 crore has been approved for the event, which will take place at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.

Members of the families of the martyrs, along with students who participated in the movement, are expected to attend the event.