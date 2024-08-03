Student-led movement on the brink of victory: Fakhrul

Stating that the ongoing student-led movement is on the brink of victory, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged BNP leaders and activists to offer their all-out support to the protesters.

"A mass uprising has begun in the country, with people from all walks of life joining the students' anti-discrimination movement," he said.

Talking to reporters after visiting the Banani residence of jailed BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Fakhrul also said the movement is now not only limited to students as guardians, doctors and different professionals, artistes, cultural activists, journalists and people from all walks of life have taken part in it.

"The ongoing student-led movement is on the brink of victory. I believe the people will undoubtedly emerge victorious," he said.

The BNP leader said the central point of this movement is that people have awakened. "We have long been urging young people to rise, and they have finally done so. That's why we are very hopeful about its success, as no movement can be defeated when the youth and students wake up."

He said their party has supported the student movement from the very beginning and continues to do so. "We want to make it clear that we will provide not only support but also all-out cooperation to the students during this just movement," he said.