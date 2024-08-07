Student-led community service promises a better Dhaka

In the heart of Bangladesh, the bustling city of Dhaka stands as a testament to the spirit and resilience of its people. Following the resignation of Sheikh Hasina on August 5, the city has witnessed a remarkable transformation driven by the passion and dedication of its youth. Students, scouts, and ordinary citizens have stepped up to fill the void, taking on roles traditionally held by traffic police, cleaning crews, and even security personnel. This grassroots movement harkens back to 2018, when similar efforts by students were widely praised and appreciated by the residents of Dhaka.

The current wave of student activism was sparked by widespread protests against corruption and demands for better governance. Students across the nation rallied together, advocating for transparency, accountability, and a brighter future for Bangladesh. Their united efforts culminated in the historic resignation of the government, setting the stage for a new era of reform and civic engagement.

As Dhaka grapples with the challenges of this transition, it has become evident that the involvement of students in community service can play a pivotal role in shaping a better city. Imagine if every student in colleges and universities were required to participate in community service every week on a designated day or maybe once in every 15 days. This regular commitment could sustain the momentum of discipline and civic responsibility, encouraging all citizens to adhere to city guidelines -- from obeying traffic rules to maintaining clean and safe neighbourhoods.

The benefits of community service

For the students:

Skill Development: Engaging in community service helps students develop valuable life skills such as leadership, communication, teamwork, and problem-solving. These skills are not only essential for their personal growth but also make them more competitive in the job market.

Social Awareness: By working closely with diverse communities, students gain a deeper understanding of social issues and the challenges faced by different segments of society. This heightened awareness fosters empathy and a commitment to social justice.

Networking Opportunities: Community service provides students with the opportunity to connect with local leaders, professionals, and organisations. These connections can be invaluable for their future careers and personal development.

Sense of Purpose: Contributing to the betterment of their community gives students a sense of purpose and fulfilment. It instils a sense of pride and ownership over their city, motivating them to continue making positive contributions.

For the community:

Improved Public Services: With students assisting in various public services, the city can benefit from increased manpower and resources. This leads to more efficient traffic management, waste management, cleaner streets, and better-protected infrastructures.

Enhanced Civic Engagement: The active participation of students in community service sets a positive example for other residents. It encourages a culture of volunteerism and responsibility, where everyone feels motivated to contribute to the well-being of their city.

Strengthened Community Bonds: Community service projects often bring people together, fostering a sense of unity and cooperation. These strengthened community bonds can lead to a more supportive and resilient society.

Sustainable Change: Regular and sustained community service efforts can lead to long-term improvements in the city's infrastructure, environment, and overall quality of life. It ensures that positive changes are maintained and developed over time.

Global examples and impact

Around the world, student-led community service initiatives have proven to be powerful tools for societal improvement. In the United States, programmes like AmeriCorps and university-driven service-learning courses have not only helped address local needs but also fostered a sense of civic duty among young people. In countries like Canada and Australia, mandatory community service for high school students has led to cleaner environments, improved public health, and stronger community ties. These programmes demonstrate that when students are actively involved in community service, the benefits extend far beyond immediate improvements -- they help build a culture of engagement and responsibility that shapes the leaders and citizens of tomorrow.

A vision for the future

The current wave of student-led community service in Dhaka offers a glimpse of what is possible when the youth are empowered and motivated to make a difference. By making community service a mandatory part of college and university curricula, we can ensure that this momentum continues. Students can become the driving force behind a cleaner, safer, and more disciplined Dhaka.

As the city embarks on this new journey towards a corruption-free and prosperous future, the involvement of students in community service can serve as a cornerstone of this transformation. It is a win-win situation where students gain invaluable experience and skills, while the community benefits from their energy, creativity, and dedication.

In conclusion, the residents of Dhaka have already witnessed the incredible impact that students can have through their voluntary services. By institutionalising community service, we can harness this potential to create lasting positive change, not just in Dhaka but across the entire nation. Let us embrace this vision and work together to build a brighter, better Bangladesh.