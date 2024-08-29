Student leaders urge ACC to act with integrity

The coordinators of the anti-discrimination students' movement called for an end to corruption and the abuse of power during a meeting with the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) this afternoon.

Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators, stressed the need to eliminate corrupt practices such as placing corrupt individuals in positions of power, forced resignations, extortion, and lobbying.

"We want to lock these practices away in the past," he told journalists after the meeting.

Hasnat also expressed concerns over attempts to discredit their movement through threats and lawsuits, allegedly forged in their names.

"The system will operate as it should, and the ACC will act according to its laws," he added.

Sarjis Alam, another coordinator of the movement, was also present at the meeting.

Sarjis highlighted their discussion with the ACC chairman on how the commission could overcome the negative image it has developed over the past 16 years.

The coordinators expressed hope that the ACC could restore public trust and work effectively to fight corruption.