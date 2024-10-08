Student killed during mass uprising: Protesters block road in Gulistan seeking justice

A section of students have been staging a protest in Dhaka's Gulistan area this afternoon, demanding justice for 19-year-old Imam Hasan Taim, who was fatally shot dead during the anti-discrimination movement.

The demonstration, which began around 1:30pm, brought traffic to a standstill in Gulistan, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Taim, a student of Government Adamjee Nagar MW College in Narayanganj, was the son of Sub-Inspector Mainal Hossain Bhuiyan.

The majority of the protesters were the fellow students of taim. They carried banners and chanted slogans, calling for the arrest of those responsible for his death.

Taim was shot and killed by police on July 20 in Jatrabari's Kajla area.

His brother, Rabiul, said, "Two months have passed, and the people who killed my brother are still free."

Law enforcement, including police and army personnel, were deployed to the scene to manage the situation. They urged the students to leave and allow traffic to resume, but the protest continued, causing severe gridlock in the area.

Anwar Sayed, deputy commissioner of Traffic (Motijheel Zone), told The Daily Star, "The Zero Point area is still blocked as of 2:40pm. We are working to divert vehicles through alternative routes."

He added that the roadblocks had extended traffic congestion to Gulistan and surrounding roads.