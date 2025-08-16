Student injured as mob attacks Chandpur gathering mistaken for AL event

Police and senior BNP leaders later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control

A student was injured after a mob attacked a party in Chandpur last night, mistaking it for an "Awami League" programme.

Witnesses said a group of students and locals had arranged the event to mark one year since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. The programme was held at an abandoned Awami League office in the district town.

At one stage, participants played the song "Joy Bangla, Jitbe Ebar Nouka" in a satirical manner.

Hearing this, another group of people assumed Awami League supporters had returned to the office and launched an attack.

A student affiliated with Students Against Discrimination (SAD) was injured during the incident.

Police and senior BNP leaders later rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Chandpur Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Bahar confirmed the incident, adding that no complaint had been filed in this regard.