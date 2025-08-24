Student injured as ceiling fan falls inside classroom in Moulvibazar

A student was injured when a ceiling fan fell on her inside the classroom at Agrani High School in Moulvibazar's Kulaura upazila this morning.

Injured Afroza Akhter, 14, a class-eight student, was given treatment at Kulaura Upazila Health Complex.

Sanjay Debnath, an assistant teacher at the school, said the incident occurred around 10:15am during a mathematics class on the third floor of the school building.

"The fan was on when it suddenly made a loud noise and fell. A blade hit Afroza on the nose, causing bleeding, and students panicked," he said.

Photo: Collected

"I was teaching the class when the fan suddenly broke and fell onto a bench. One of the students had blood on her nose and mouth, and everyone was very frightened. She was rushed to the hospital, and was later taken home after treatment," he added.

Dr Sohel Ahmed, doctor at the health complex's emergency department, said the student sustained cuts on her nose and required three stitches.

Headmaster Montaz Ali said the building, originally one storey, was expanded to three storeys in 2023 under a project by the Department of Education Engineering. The ceiling fan was installed by the construction contractor during that expansion. "The fall might have been caused by loose or corroded bolts," he said.

He added that the school would conduct an inspection of all ceiling fans in the building to ensure student safety.