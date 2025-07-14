Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Jamalpur
Student found dead in Jamalpur

A college student was found dead and his friend critically injured in Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur yesterday.

The deceased -- Masud Pramanik, 23, from Kokoalikandi village -- was a student of Teghuria Shahed Ali School and College, said police.

At the time, his friend Rubel, 26, of the same village, was rescued in a critical condition and later admitted to Jamalpur General Hospital.

Quoting locals, Madarganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saifullah Saif said Rubel called Masud to come to his house on Saturday as his family was away.

When there was no response from inside the house the next morning, neighbours broke down the door around noon and found Masud dead on the floor with his throat slit.

Rubel was found lying nearby with serious injuries to his neck, the OC added.

He said the two of them were preparing to go abroad.  "We are investigating the incident," the OC added.

