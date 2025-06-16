Student drowns in Ctg

A student drowned while bathing in the Ruposhi Jharna, a waterfall in Mirsarai upazila of Chattogram, yesterday.

Asif Uddin, 24, was a honours final-year student of Chattogram's Islamia Degree College under the National University.

Shafayet Hossain, senior station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Mirsarai, said Asif and four of his friends went to bathe in the waterfall around 12:15pm. At one point, he drowned.

Locals and his friends began searching for him before a fire service team went to the scene. Asif's body was recovered at around 1:00pm, the official said.