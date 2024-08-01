‘Structures can be rebuilt, lives lost will never return’

PM says about violence centring quota protests

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the destroyed structures can be rebuilt but the lives lost during the recent violence in the country can never be regained.

She was speaking at a programme marking the inauguration of the National Fisheries Week 2024 at the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Centre yesterday.

Hasina said there was no issue for waging a movement as she fulfilled all the demands of the students and the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court ordered status quo on the High Court judgment, restoring the effectiveness of the government's 2018 notification that abolished the quota system in government jobs.

Despite that, such incidents happened and destructive activities were carried out, leading to loss of so many lives, she said.

"I never thought such a situation would arise and so many lives would be lost."

Hasina said the government formed a judicial inquiry committee, headed by a SC justice, to investigate the incidents even before anyone asked for it.

She said she sought cooperation from the United Nations and other international organisations to help the government conduct a proper investigation into the violence centring the quota reform protest so that the real culprits could be punished.

The PM said she has already directed the authorities to increase the manpower of the probe committee by including two more members to it to expand the scope of the investigation.

Hasina said she has been living with the pain of losing her dear ones. She prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and conveyed her profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

"I know the pain a person fells after losing a dear one," she said.

The premier said people cannot bear the shock of losing a single family member, but she and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana lost their entire family.

She questioned why blood was shed and such an abnormal situation was created in Bangladesh at a time when the world treats Bangladesh with respect.

Referring to her visits to different hospitals to see the injured, Hasina said she witnessed the sufferings of many people, including a small child, and it was very painful.

"I don't know what our fault was. The achievements of the country were dimmed and the image of the country was tarnished abroad in the name of movement without an issue. My question is who has achieved from this and what that was."

The PM said power is not for enjoyment to her and she did not come to power to lead a comfortable and lavish life. She said she has tirelessly been working to develop Bangladesh and she has successfully done it.

"Today, Bangladesh is a role model for development in the world. Why was that honour ruined? I give the responsibility of judging it to the countrymen."

Hasina said the collaborators of Pakistan occupation forces (of 1971) had dragged the country backward time and again through hatching conspiracies, which is very unfortunate.

Talking about the fisheries resources, the PM asked the private entrepreneurs to invest in the fish processing sector to enhance export earnings.

"We are now exporting fish and fish products to 52 countries. But value addition to these exportable fish products is needed. If you can process it, we can earn more money."

She said the contribution of the fish sector to the GDP is 2.53 percent and some two crore people, including 1400,000 women, depend on this sector for their livelihoods.

Hasina said special attention should be paid to the production of fish by-products as well.

She also put emphasis on farming pearls, crabs, snails and oysters to export these items after meeting the local demand.

To mark the fisheries week, 22 individuals and organisations have been honoured with the National Fisheries Medal for their outstanding contribution to the country's fisheries sector.

The National Fisheries Week 2024 is being celebrated across the country to promote sustainable development and expansion of fisheries resources.