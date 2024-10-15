Struck by train, elephant injured inside sanctuary

A female elephant sustained critical injuries after being hit by a Chattogram-bound Cox's Bazar Special Train on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail track within Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary in Lohagara upazila on Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm in the Jungalia area. The elephant is estimated to be between 8 and 10 years old.

Mahmood Hossen, a ranger at Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, reported that veterinary assistance was immediately called from Dulahazara Safari Park in Cox's Bazar to treat the injured elephant.

"The elephant is under treatment, but its condition is critical. Blood was found on its trunk and ears, and one of its legs is broken," said Divisional Forest Officer Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury.

He said they are struggling to treat the animal due to difficulty locating blood vessels in its injured leg. Investigation into the incident revealed that the elephant entered the tracks through an open space in the safety wall near the rail line.

"Hearing a loud sound, we reached the spot and saw the injured elephant moaning in pain near the rail line," Hossen said. He said the elephant could not have accessed the track if the gate had been closed.

The 102-kilometre rail line from Dohazari to Cox's Bazar moves through three sanctuaries that are home to elephants in the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar region, with 27 kilometres passing through Chunati Wildlife Sanctuary, Fasiakhali Wildlife Sanctuary, and Medhakoccopia National Park.

According to Bangladesh Railway, 2km of safety walls have been constructed to prevent elephants from entering the tracks.

DFO Rafiqul Islam Chowdhury said they have repeatedly requested doors be installed on these gates, but there has been no response.

Despite multiple attempts, The Daily Star could not reach Md Subkatgin, the director of the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail track project, for comments.