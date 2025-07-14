Strong community forums can ensure government services reach citizens

When all citizens -- regardless of background -- participate equally, it is possible to build a just and equitable society, said speakers at an event today.

If civil society and different sections of community work together in an integrated manner, the impact becomes sustainable and inclusive. Forming citizen committees on the basis of equality within all 31 wards of a city corporation can pave the way for delivering services to the grassroots, they added.

It is equally important to ensure that everyone, including women, can access their rights and entitlements from public institutions, the experts said.

Speakers said this at the inaugural session organised by the "Community Forum" under the project of "ADAMS Foundation" was held today in the Shaheed Altaf Auditorium of the Khulna City Corporation.

"True development lies in improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens. We must continue working for them and raise the standard of services across all sectors, said KCC Secretary Sharif Asif Rahman who presided over the session.

The project is currently being implemented in 24 designated wards under Khulna City Corporation. Each ward committee consists of 40 members. Additionally, the process of forming 24 youth committees is ongoing.

A total of 960 committee members from the 24 wards are receiving training on gender equality, human rights, primary and reproductive health awareness, and income-generating activities.

The core objective of the project is to create a structured platform for marginalized and slum-dwelling communities. It aims to bridge the gap between service-providing government institutions—particularly Khulna City Corporation—and grassroots beneficiaries, fostering a relationship of mutual cooperation and shared responsibility.

Through these trainings and participatory activities, both ward-level committees and a central committee are being formed to enhance awareness regarding citizen rights and responsibilities.

The project also includes financial support for 480 female members of the committees, empowering them to become self-reliant. To strengthen the voice, credibility, and inclusiveness of the Community Forum, members of civil society—including development professionals, respected local figures, slum leaders, and retired government and non-government officials—have been involved in the initiative.

The event was attended by officials of Khulna City Corporation, ward-level representatives, and members of various ward committees of the Community Forum.

SM Ali Aslam, Executive Director of ADAMS Foundation, and Sheikh Kamruzzaman, President of the Central Committee of the Community Forum, Mizanur Rahman Raza, Programme Coordinator of ADAMS Foundation were present and spoke among others.