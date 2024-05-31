Strictly enforce laws to control tobacco use

Speakers tell procession marking World No-Tobacco Day

Tobacco is responsible for 85-90 percent of lung cancers and is linked to half of all other types of cancer, said speakers at a procession yesterday.

They also urged the government to increase taxes on tobacco and strictly enforce the Smoking and Tobacco Usage (Control) Act 2013.

Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Cancer Hospital and Research Centre project and Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital organised the procession in front of the latter hospital located in Dhanmondi to observe World No-Tobacco Day, which is being observed today.

This year's theme is "Protecting children from tobacco industry interference."

According to speakers, it's not enough to avoid smoking. Exposure to secondhand smoke should be avoided as well.

Prof Dr Md Habibullah Talukder Ruskin, project director of Gonoshasthya Samaj Vittik Cancer Hospital and Research Centre and head of the Department of Preventive Oncology, presented the keynote at the event.

He said according to the 2017 Global Adult Tobacco Survey, approximately 35 percent of the population, including both smokers and non-smokers, are addicted to tobacco products.

"According to the Global School-Based Health Survey (GSHS) conducted in 2014, the rate of tobacco use among students aged 13-15 in Bangladesh is 9.2 percent," he said.

"A study by Johns Hopkins University in the US examined the surroundings of 110 schools in various areas of Dhaka city. Of the 507 grocery stores within 100 metres of these schools, 487 were found displaying tobacco products alongside other items, despite the legal prohibition. These activities of tobacco companies must be stopped," he added.

Consequently, public awareness programmes about the harmful effects of tobacco and the importance of quitting smoking are being neglected.

Recalling the exceptional contributions of doctors like national professor Nurul Islam, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, Brigadier MA Malik, and professor MR Khan, he expressed regret over the fact that while a few doctors played a crucial role in the early stages of the anti-tobacco movement in Bangladesh, the current involvement of doctors, including those in the government's tobacco control cell, is notably limited.

"Consequently, public awareness programmes about the harmful effects of tobacco and the importance of quitting smoking are being neglected," he added.

Professor Akram Hossain of the Department of Surgery; associate professor Dr Golam Md Koraishi from the Pathology Department; assistant professor Md Habibur Rahman from the Orthopaedic Surgery Department, and Dr Nurul Hasan, a consultant from the Cardiology Department, among others, spoke at the event.