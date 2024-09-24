Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Strict security measures in place for Durga Puja: IGP

Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 24, 2024 12:00 AM

Inspector General of Police Moinul Islam yesterday said stringent security measures will be in place during Durga Puja.

While addressing at a meeting on law and order and security at the Police Headquarters, the IGP said police will maintain utmost vigilance around puja mandaps alongside a three-tier security plan in place before and during the festival, and also during the immersion of idols.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Chiefs of different police units, and leaders of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mohanagar Sarbojaneen Puja Committee attended the meeting.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ভোটে চমক দেখালেন নতুন প্রেসিডেন্ট অনুড়া কুমারা দিশানায়েকে, এবার বদলে যাবে শ্রীলঙ্কা?

কে এই অনুড়া কুমারা দিশানায়েকে, কীভাবে তিনি রাজনীতিতে যুক্ত হলেন? তার জনপ্রিয়তার কারণ কী?

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

গাজীপুরে বাসচাপায় নারী নিহত, বাসে আগুন

১০ মিনিট আগে