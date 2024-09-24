Strict security measures in place for Durga Puja: IGP

Inspector General of Police Moinul Islam yesterday said stringent security measures will be in place during Durga Puja.

While addressing at a meeting on law and order and security at the Police Headquarters, the IGP said police will maintain utmost vigilance around puja mandaps alongside a three-tier security plan in place before and during the festival, and also during the immersion of idols.

Chiefs of different police units, and leaders of Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and Mohanagar Sarbojaneen Puja Committee attended the meeting.