‘Strict actions against fare exploitation on Eid journey

Commit transport owners in meeting with Highway Police

If any inter-district or long-distance public transport charges extra fare during the upcoming Eid, their operation will be suspended, said Moshiur Rahman Ranga, president of Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association, yesterday.

Even legal action will be taken against the transport company immediately if there is any such evidence, he also said.

Ranga made the remarks during a view-exchange meeting organised by Highway Police at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium.

"The association will take action against any transport operator found guilty of overcharging during Eid," Ranga said.

Dhaka South City Corporation is extorting from transports at 71 points in the name of collecting tolls. It creates a long tailback on roads, especially during the rush hour of Eid. — Osman Ali, General Secretary Bangladesh Road Transport Workers' Federation

He urged the public to report any instances of fare exploitation and promised swift intervention.

Drones will be used to monitor traffic situations during Eid, he also said.

In reply to a query regarding illegal parking near Mohakhali bus terminal, Ranga said, "We have no problem if traffic police take legal action against those who park illegally on the roads and obstruct traffic."

Ranga also expressed frustration over the plying of unauthorised buses during Eid, disrupting traffic flow.

During the meeting, Osman Ali Khan, general secretary of workers' federation, claimed Dhaka South City Corporation is extorting from transports at 71 points in the name of collecting tolls.

It is creates a long tailback on roads, especially during the rush hour of Eid, he added.

"Most footpaths are being occupied illegally by ruling party men for the iftar sale or other businesses. For this reason, passengers are being compelled to walk on roads, further narrowing the room for bus movement," he said.

Osman also alleged that three-wheelers are still plying highways, as some ruling party leaders are backing the drivers.

"A check post and mobile court should be initiated by related authorities so that unfit vehicles cannot enter the capital," he added.

In response to transport leaders' demand, Md Shahabuddin Khan, additional inspector general of highway police, said, "No risky and unfit vehicles will be allowed to ply on roads during Eid."

"We will be strict on the highway, and legal action will be taken against those who pick up passengers in unsafe vehicles," said Shahabuddin.

"My special request to owners and workers is that all of you must take responsibility so that unsafe vehicles or buses cannot ply the road," he added.

Alongside law enforcement agencies, transport owners and workers will be at the terminals, and there will be mobile courts as well, he said. "Hopefully extra fare will not be allowed this time," he added.

"Three-wheelers have been a major problem on highways. Despite a High Court ban on their movements, we have not been able to reduce their movement on highways to the expected level," said the highway police chief.

It will be risky if the three-wheelers move during Eid, he said.

Shahabuddin asked the superintendent of police of all districts and transport owners and workers to help control three-wheeler's movement.

Presidents and general secretaries of different transport owners and workers associations, and related stakeholders were present at the meeting.