Street Children Rehab programme: Staff accuse govt high-ups of graft

Serious allegations of corruption, negligence, and irregularities have surfaced against the Street Children Rehabilitation Programme under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs.

Last week, employees of the programme sent a letter to the MoWCA secretary, stating such issues are harming the street children's overall development and wellbeing.

According to the letter, there has been gross negligence in providing medical treatment to the children.

Despite the available allocated funds, employees claim they are forced to cover medical expenses from their pockets. When they request funds for treatment, the programme's accountant, Md Toufiqul Islam, allegedly responds with rude and dismissive behaviour.

"Even though there is a vehicle allocated for the programme, it is not available in times of emergency hospitalisation and the staff have to pay for CNG (auto-rickshaw) fare out of their own pockets," the letter added.

Kamrunnahar Ratna, resident rehabilitation consultant of the Kamlapur centre, told The Daily Star that on August 5, a child required immediate medical treatment due to prolonged fever and fatigue.

However, when they approached the authority for hospitalisation, assistant project director Abul Kalam Azad behaved rudely, saying the programme lacked proper budget for such activities.

"We send him prescriptions of children who need immediate medical treatment, but most of the time, he remains silent and does not direct us to take any action," she added.

"If the children die without treatment, who will be responsible?" she asked.

The letter to the secretary also mentioned that the programme fails to provide the necessary educational materials. No vocational training has been provided to the children for over three years.

Additionally, there is no effort to reunite the children with their families, essentially keeping them detained unlawfully.

"We have two students who completed their 8th grade this year, but the authorities did not enroll them in school," said Rima Khatun, a teacher providing non-formal education at the Kamlapur centre. "What's the point of educating them if they have to drop out after class 8?" she asked.

Concerns have also been raised about the insufficient provision of essential hygiene supplies.

The accountant reportedly pressures workers to distribute fewer supplies than needed, compromising the children's health and hygiene, the letter mentioned.

"For example, last month, when the toothpaste ran out, the children used sand from the broken floor to brush their teeth, leading to infections. There was also no water supply for almost a month in July, and the children had to use towels to clean bodily waste," Rima added.

Furthermore, the rehabilitation centres and outreach schools, which require urgent repairs and maintenance, are reportedly being neglected by the authorities.

"Most of the bathrooms don't even have doors. The fans are not functioning, forcing the children to endure unbearable heat," said Rima.

There are also allegations of severe financial mismanagement, including the embezzlement of funds meant for employee salaries and the manipulation of purchases through a syndicate.

According to the employees, bills processed are subjected to arbitrary surcharges under the pretext of VAT/tax, and the accountant refuses to explain these deductions.

They also alleged nepotism, particularly concerning the appointment of Afroza Akhtar as the manager of the Karwan Bazar Rehabilitation Centre.

"She lacks relevant experience and qualifications but was appointed due to her connections with the former project director Rezaul Kabir," said Ratna.

The letter also included employees facing verbal abuse and threats of dismissal if they protest against these irregularities.

"Sixteen staff members have signed the letter, and as a result, they threatened to have us beaten by the quota reform activists, for raising our voice," claimed Rima.

The employees called for adequate medical and educational services, proper maintenance of facilities, transparency in fund allocation, an end to all forms of financial irregularities and corruption, and the elimination of nepotism.

They also demanded the prompt removal of the accountant and other individuals involved in corrupt practices.

Md Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan, the project director, said he has already met with the employees to address their concerns.

He mentioned that he took charge on July 15 and will now focus on budget utilisation and necessary arrangements.

On the treatment issue, he explained that due to a lack of funds, employees must initially cover treatment costs themselves and submit bills for reimbursement.