Strained relations with US improved a lot: foreign adviser

Bangladesh's strained relations with the United States have been improved under the present interim government, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain said yesterday.

There were some unnecessary strains with the US during the last government, especially towards the end of its tenure.

However, since the interim government assumed the office, the situation has improved a lot, he told reporters at a briefing at the foreign ministry yesterday afternoon.

The foreign adviser said during the ousted Awami League government's last tenure, tensions between Dhaka and Washington had been heightened unnecessarily.

He focused on Bangladesh's relationship with the US and emphasised on maintaining good relations with all countries.

"Our policy is to foster positive relations with everyone. The previous strain with the US was a deviation from this policy, but now we have been able to correct it," he said.