Stories of hope and strength

Cancer survivors share experience at book launch

Feverish childhood, cancer diagnosis at 18 and grueling chemo battles -- Aditi Falguni's story embodies the resilience of countless survivors.

"From early age, I used to battle frequent fevers and colds. At 18, I discovered that I was suffering from cancer," said Falguni.

"After enduring eight rounds of chemotherapy, I triumphed over the disease. However, I still face difficulty walking," she said.

Falguni shared her story of overcoming cancer at a book launching event and discussion session organised by The Centre for Cancer Care Foundation (CCCF) at Dhaka University's Lecture Theatre Auditorium yesterday.

The event saw the inauguration of "Ekhane Themo Na: Cancer Lorakuder Boyan," a book featuring 42 stories of cancer survivors.

Speaking at the programme, Abu Jamil Faisal, a public health specialist, highlighted the significance of such narratives.

"This book will embolden others facing cancer, fostering a collective strength. The stories' impact may pave the way for a cancer fund, offering crucial support to patients in need," he said.

Addressing as chief guest, Prof Dr Subhagata Choudhury, CCCF advisor, highlighted the global impact of cancer as the second leading cause of death.

Although there have been advancements in treatment, rural communities in Bangladesh still remain uninformed about cancer's consequences and prevention, he said.

He called for awareness, emphasising the alarming rise in smoking, a major contributor to cancer, among the youth.

Dr Choudhury also expressed concern over the absence of a cancer patient registry.

Attributing it to the lack of a comprehensive screening process, he said this leaves the true extent of the issue much in the shadows.

Prof Mahfuza Khanam, a member of Dhaka University Senate, said, "Many women have no knowledge about breast cancer screening, which is a concerning issue. Just one screening process can detect it early leading to faster diagnosis and treatment."