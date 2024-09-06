Stop violence against sex workers

Speakers tell event

The Sex Workers Network of Bangladesh yesterday issued a 10-point demand, urging immediate government intervention to stop the widespread violence and abuse targeting female sex workers across the country, particularly in Dhaka.

The SWN's demands include bringing perpetrators of violence against sex workers under legal jurisdiction to ensure swift punishment, ensuring relevant departments and individuals actively safeguard sex workers, and providing protection to sex workers through local administration.

They also demanded a halt to the eviction of brothels and the misuse of laws by the police against sex workers. Additionally, their demands included creating opportunities for the children of sex workers to grow up in a healthy, supportive environment within the mainstream community.

The demands were made at a press conference at Jatiya Press Club yesterday.

Aleya Akter Lili, the network's president, emphasised the urgent need for swift legal action against those responsible for abusing sex workers.

Expressing concern over the safety of sex workers and the fear of eviction from the 11 brothels operating in the country, Lili called on the government to prioritise their protection.

Lili demanded equal treatment for sex workers in death and burial arrangements, without discrimination.