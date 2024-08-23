Stop teachers’ harassment

Samajik Protirodh Committee urges govt, civil society, parents of students to take note

Samajik Protirodh Committee, a platform of 66 women's, human rights, and development organisations, yesterday expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of harassment and insults of teachers, including female teachers, by some students at different educational institutions.

The committee in a statement urged the government, civil society and guardians to pay special attention to the matter on priority basis.

It also urged the students to refrain from such "uncourteous and audacious" activities.

On behalf of the committee, Fauzia Moslem sent the statement to the media.

The committee said it has been observed that students are forcing headmasters, principals or vice chancellors of educational institutions to resign.

The students are not even refraining from assaulting them physically and the female teachers are not being spared from such harassments, reads the statement.

In some cases, students were being used to pursue personal vengeance. The committee said it is ashamed, sad and worried about such incidents.

"Such incidents are not acceptable at all. Such incidents will create anarchy in the overall education system and teaching process, and will ultimately weaken the education system," said the statement.

Such indiscipline is the testament to social degradation and a lack of human values, the committee said.

The 66 organisations include Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, Ain o Salish Kendra, Steps Towards Development, Bangladesh Nari Pragati Sangha, BRAC, Women for Women, Care Bangladesh, Karmojibi Nari, Jatiyo Sramik Jote, Concern Worldwide, IEED, Bangladesh National Women Lawyers' Association, Nijera Kori, Manusher Janno Foundation, Dhaka YWCA, Palli Daridro Bimochon Foundation, Oxfam GB, Action Aid Bangladesh, The Hunger Project Bangladesh, Awaj Foundation, PRIP Trust, ADD Bangladesh, World Vision, Campaign for Popular Education, Nagorik Uddyog, National Council of Disabled Women, SARI, BAWSE, fortnightly Anannya, ACD Rajshahi, Brotee, Nari Maitree, WAVE Foundation, Equity and Justice Working Group, Bangladesh Nari Sangabadik Kendra, Nari Uddug Kendra, Jatiya Nari Sramik Jote, Sammilita Samajik Andolon, Bangladesh Trade Union Kendra, Jatiya Nari Jote, Shakti Foundation, BPW Club, Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Acid Survivors' Foundation, Nari Mukti Sangsad, Sheva Nari O Shishu Kallyan Kendra, DRRA, Amrai Pari Paribarik Nirjaton Protirodh Jote (We Can), Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, Soroptimist International Club, Dhaka, BILS, ADAB, FPAB, YWCA of Bangladesh, Dalit Nari Forum, Dipto, A Foundation for Development, Aparajeo Bangla, BLAST, Turning Point Foundation, Center for Men and Masculinities Studies, Save the Children, Ovijan, Adivasi Nari Network, Disabled Welfare Society, Nari Oikko, and Pallima Mahila Parishad.