Stop repressive measures against the students: TIB

Using force to suppress the recent quota reform protests and the unprecedented death and havoc exacerbated by the wrongdoings of the interested groups during the movement depict acute governance deficits, said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) yesterday.

"We have become the witness of a massive loss of lives and mayhem on the state's properties revolving around the movement that has been described as peaceful by the government itself and this situation manifested the acute lack of good governance and accountability," TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said in a press release issued by the organisation.

TIB also emphasised that peaceful dissent and demonstrations to address demands are constitutional rights, not crimes.

It also mentioned that the peaceful movement with the logical demands suddenly turned into a violent and bloody one due the provocation of the high-level leadership of the government,

The anti-graft watchdog also raised the question whether the individuals responsible for the deaths of people, who died at point blank shooting or at their own home or rooftop, who were not in the protest be held accountable.

"On the other hand, the judicial commission will only investigate the six death incidents that happened on July 16. So, are the rest of the lives worthless? Should we accept dying by bullets at home and accept it as regular normal events?" TIB executive director added.

He also questioned the recent arrest and charges against the protesters and called upon the government not to turn it into a "festivity" of arrest and harassing people.

Citing media reports, TIB said the students who participated in the peaceful quota reformation protests are constantly under the fear of arrest, abduction, and physical-mental torture.

"The responsible ones of the government, including the ministers, have admitted that no students have been involved in any atrocities. Despite this, illegal abduction of the students by the law enforcement agencies is nothing but a total disregard for the constitutional right to civilian protest and movement," said Iftekharuzzaman.

The anti-corruption watchdog has also called upon the government to immediately stop repressive measures against the students and immediately announce acceptance of the students' all legitimate demands.

In addition, TIB called for holding a dialogue with the full group of coordinators to develop a mutually agreed road map for enforcement of the government's commitments.

He also said the shutting down of internet to repress the movement is a suicidal decision. TIB urged the government to immediately resume the internet service of mobile and broadband in full swing to revive trade and commerce and ensure the free flow of information.

The organisation said the arson attacks, which took place at important government establishments, raised questions of the respective government's institutions regarding their capabilities, preparedness, and integrity in safeguarding those establishments.

The TIB called upon the government to take corrective lessons from the prevailing crisis.