‘Stop pay scale discrimination’

Demand RMG workers, activists at human chain

Bangladesh Garment Sramik Sanghati held a protest rally in front of Jatiya Press Club in the capital yesterday, demanding a stop to pay scale discrimination and retrenchment of workers.

They also demanded withdrawal of false cases against workers and leaders and compensation for four people killed in the movement for fair wage.

According to Taslima Akhtar, president of Garment Sramik Sanghati, RMG workers began receiving the newly-announced government wages from January. However, it has not met the workers' expectations, as they had requested Tk 25,000 but only got Tk 12,500.

Another concern arises from a deceptive practice where owners manipulate workers' grades to pay lower wages, she said.

This unfair tactic disproportionately affects senior and skilled workers, leaving them deprived of their rightful earnings, she said.

The speakers at the programme also demanded a hike in wages in all grades.