‘Stop mass arrests, release students’

Artists, people join together in protests

Hundreds gathered in front of Dhanmondi's Abahoni field yesterday as part of a demonstration organised by Gonohottya O Nipironbirodhi Shilpi Shomaj (Artists Against Genocide and Oppression).

The event saw a diverse group of artists rallying against what they claim is "mass murder of protesters and continued oppression of the youth".

Photo: Rashed Shumon

The protesting artists presented three key demands: halting the mass arrest of protesting students and common people and releasing all detained protesters, restoring normalcy and freeing educational institutions from the control of law enforcement agencies and ruling party affiliates, and the immediate resignation of the government for the deaths of the protesters.

They also carried various anti-government placards and red cards.

Photo: Rashed Shumon

The gloomy weather and heavy rain did not stop them from raging on.

Artist Shaon Chishti said, "We are displaying red cards to express our distrust of the dictatorship and our support for the masses."

The demonstration began with group painting sessions, where artists depicted protest scenes on red canvases.

This was followed by a street drama titled "Astha-Onastha (Trust-Distrust)," illustrating the brutal reality of law enforcement agencies shooting protesting students, many of whom were children.

The performance drew numerous passers-by who spontaneously joined the demonstration.

Following the drama, artists and attendees formed a long human chain, chanting slogans against state persecution of young protesters.

An emotional moment ensued when the names of those killed by law enforcers were announced, with the crowd shouting, "I am present, we are present."

Artists recounted the circumstances of each victim's death, leading many participants to break into tears while shouting slogans like "Down with the Dictatorship" and "Distrust the Dictator, Trust in the People."

Singers and poets performed protest songs and poems, expressing solidarity with the student protests.

Several participants delivered speeches, including rights activist and author Rehnuma Ahmed, who said, "The regime has not published the actual number of people they have killed yet. So far we have learned about 212 deaths, but there is no doubt that the number is much higher."

A rickshaw-puller expresses solidarity with the protesters by saluting them near Dhaka University yesterday. Photo: Abida Rahman Chowdhury

She called for a neutral investigation supervised by the United Nations to identify and bring the murderers to justice.

Women's rights activist Farida Akhter condemned the killings, saying, "Such a scale of mass murder was unprecedented since the Liberation War. The government must resign, taking responsibility for these deaths."

Former BNP lawmaker Rumin Farhana attended the demonstration to show solidarity but did not deliver a speech. "I have just come here as a participant to express my solidarity with the protesters," she said.

Prominent attendees included artist and author Imtiaz Alam Baig, singer Bithi Gosh, curator and author Amirul Rajib, poet Shehzad Chowdhury, and artist and curator Kazi Tahsin Agaz Apurbo.

Poet and activist Arup Rahee read out the three key demands on behalf of the participating artists. Convener of the demonstration, artist Mustafa Zaman, criticised the lack of democratic environment in Bangladesh, saying, "People are deprived of their voting rights and freedom of expression."

"When the students took to the streets to reform the quota system, the government killed them to suppress their just movement. We have been expressing solidarity with their movement from the very beginning, and we shall continue to do so in the future," he added.