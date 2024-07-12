Stop ‘judicial harassment’ of Prof Yunus

Says Civicus

Civicus, a global civil society alliance, and the Asian Human Rights Commission yesterday called on the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately end the ongoing "judicial harassment" of Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"Ahead of the Nobel laureate and social activist's upcoming trial this month, we call for his conviction to be quashed and all other charges dropped unconditionally," said a press release.

Prof Yunus is facing over 100 cases on allegations of corruption and labour law violations. He denied the charges, saying that the government was engaged in a judicial harassment campaign against him, it added.

In September 2023, the UN raised concerns about the intimidation and harassment against Prof Yunus, which has persisted for almost a decade. The smear campaigns against him emanate from the highest levels of government, undermining his right to a fair trial and due process in line with international standards, according to the release.

On January 1 this year, Prof Yunus was convicted of violating Bangladesh's labour laws. He and three of his Grameen Telecom colleagues were sentenced to six months in jail for failing to create a workers' welfare fund in the company. They were granted bail pending appeals, it said.

On June 12 Prof Yunus and 13 others were indicted on charges of embezzlement from the welfare fund of his telecom company. Prof Yunus has denied these charges, and his trial is due to start on July 15.

The judicial harassment of Prof Yunus "seems to be vindictive and politically motivated" and highlights the systematic targeting of civil society and critics by the government. The authorities must halt this abuse of the judicial system to persecute Prof Yunus and end this travesty of justice, the release added.

In December 2023, the Civicus Monitor downgraded Bangladesh's civic space to "closed", its worst rating.

The downgrade is the result of attacks on civil society and a massive government crackdown on opposition politicians and independent critics in the run-up to the national elections held in January 2024, the release said.