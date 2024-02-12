Stop hill cutting in Lohagora: HC

The High Court yesterday ordered the government to stop cutting hills and extracting soil at Lohagora in Chattogram within seven days.

In response to a petition, the court asked the government to take legal action against those involved in these illegal activities.

The HC also issued a rule in this regard.

The bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar issued the order and rule following the petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh.

Advocate Manzill Murshid appeared for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Bepul Bagmar represented the state.