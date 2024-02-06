Stop filling up Barishal pond

HC issues injunction

The High Court yesterday issued an injunction, stopping authorities from filling up a century-old pond in Barishal city.

The directive came following a petition by BELA, prohibiting filing of the waterbody located in the city's ward 2.

An HC bench of justices Mustafa Zaman Islam and Md Atabullah issued the order after an initial hearing.

The court also asked why the authorities' failure to protect the pond should not be declared illegal, as it violates the constitution and existing environmental laws.