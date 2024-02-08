Stop construction on Karnaphuli bank

Demand port city residents

A section of residents of Chattogram city at a human chain yesterday demanded that the authorities concerned take effective measures to stop construction of structures on the bank of Karnaphuli river.

The event, held on the premises of Chattogram Port Authority's office, was organised by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Bangladesh Environment Forum, Chattogram Nodi O Khal Rokkha Andolon and Rezaul Karim Shikder Foundation.

Speakers said a new ghat is being constructed on the foreshore of Karnaphuli in the port city's Fishery Ghat area with the land being illegally leased by CPA.

"While the High Court directed CPA to demolish all illegal structures constructed by encroaching the Karnaphuli riverbank several years ago, the state agency took no visible action against the grabbers," said Aliur Rahman, secretary of the Chattogram Nodi O Khal Rokkha Andolon.

The platform's president Chowdhury Farid said they will file a petition with the HC.

Chattogram district administration earlier demarcated the Karnaphuli and identified 2,187 illegal structures on both its banks as per the HC orders in 2015.