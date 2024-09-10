Stop to bribery can solve most jail problems

Says home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury yesterday said most of the problems in jails could be solved by stopping bribery and corruption.

He was addressing a views exchange meeting with prison officials at the Directorate of Prisons in Dhaka's Bakshibazar.

The adviser said, "The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was not just for quotas. Bribery, corruption, and price hikes were [some of] the main reasons behind it [movement].

Calling for the transformation of jails into correctional centres, Jahangir said, "The quality of food for prison guards and prisoners should be improved. They need to improve their skills through training."

He also directed the authorities to ensure discipline and welfare of jail employees.

Addressing prison officials, he said, "Your main responsibility is to ensure the security of the prison. Restore your respect without taking bribes, because bribery damages the reputation of the individual as well as the organisation."

Prison officials and employees presented various demands to the adviser.