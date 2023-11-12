Stop atrocity against children, civilians in Gaza

Speakers tell MJF rally

Condemning and protesting the indiscriminate killing of children, women and innocent people in Gaza, Palestine by Israeli forces, a human chain was formed at Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka yesterday. Manusher Jonno Foundation organised the event. Photo: Star

Speakers at a rally yesterday condemned and protested the indiscriminate killing of children, women and innocent people in Gaza, Palestine by Israeli forces.

Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) organised the rally at Central Shaheed Minar in the capital.

Speaking at the event, speakers urged for immediate actions to implement a ceasefire and ensure the safety and security of women, children and innocent civilians in the conflict-ridden area.

Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF, said, "Today we are joining with the voices of millions across the world demanding an end to this atrocity against children and innocent civilians, which is nothing less than genocidal."

"Although we are against attacks on innocent civilians by Hamas, the present disproportionate response of Israel towards the people of Gaza has left us shocked," she said.

She said it is horrific to see images of bodies of small children wrapped in shrouds and the heartrending wails of the mothers every day.

Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of Campaign for Popular Education and former advisor to a caretaker government, emphasised the urgent need to halt the ongoing war.

With three generations having already witnessed the brutality of war, it is crucial to spare the present one from the same ordeal, she stressed.

Nazma Akter, executive director of Awaj Foundation, questioned the silence of global rights organisations and urged for immediate steps to address the situation, advocating for justice and a free Palestine.

Citing UN Women reports, speakers at the rally said 750,000 women and girls have been displaced in Gaza, including around 50,000 pregnant women with no hope of getting adequate medical services.

A child is killed every 10 minutes in Gaza while thousands are injured, they added.