Stolen newborn rescued in Narsingdi; one arrested

Police track suspect using CCTV footage

Police have rescued a newborn in Narsingdi hours after the baby was abducted from a hospital yesterday afternoon.

The child was recovered around 2:00am today from Morjal area of Raipura upazila, said Mohammad Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narsingdi Sadar Police Station.

He said police acted promptly after receiving the complaint. By reviewing CCTV footage from different locations and using technology, they were able to track and rescue the newborn.

According to the victim's family, the newborn was abducted around 2:00pm yesterday from National Health Care Hospital in the Basail area of Narsingdi town.

The boy's parents are Sharif Mia, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver from Baraialgi in Shibpur upazila, and his wife Mithila.

Police and family sources said the baby's grandmother had gone to the bathroom when an unidentified woman fled with the child. The family immediately informed police, who then launched an operation and recovered the newborn.

The baby's father Sharif said his wife gave birth to their son on August 9.

Hospital authorities said the suspect had introduced herself as a patient's relative, stayed in the hospital for some time, and was seen holding the newborn. Relatives said she also posed as a hospital staff member.

Police identified the woman as Fatema Begum, wife of Sirajul Islam. Her husband's home is in Kumartek of Shibpur, while her father's home is in Rajbari (Moulvi Bari) under Raipura Police Station.