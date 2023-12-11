Stick to the approved design

DNCC mayor tells developers

Developers must stick to the plan they present when seeking approval from the authorities concerned and keep all civic amenities like parks, playgrounds, and graveyards in the project after completion, said DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam yesterday.

Housing and development companies often get approval by showing fields, parks, walkways, and empty spaces in their designs, but later they sell the places as plots due to high prices of the land, he said while visiting the Eastern Housing area at ward-6 of DNCC.

"I have told the Eastern Housing authority to build playgrounds, parks, and graveyards as per their design, and those have been constructed. These are very important for our future generation's development, so developer companies have to build them according to the design," said Atiq.

In response to a query, he said the cemetery, field, and park were inaugurated yesterday. There is no scope for allotment of plots in those places in the future.