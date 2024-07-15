Stern action if protestors try to break law and order: DMP commissioner

Dhaka Metropolitan Commissioner Habibur Rahman once again warned that they would take stern action if quota reform protesters do not follow the court order.

"The ongoing quota movement is a matter of court. Every citizen should respect the court order and we are obliged to abide by it. If anyone tries to break law and order, whoever it is, we will take stern action," the DMP chief said this morning after overseeing the security at Hussaini Dalan Imambara centring Ashura.

Earlier on July 12, addressing the quota reform protesters, the commissioner said any attempts to disrupt law and order would not be tolerated.

The Supreme Court on July 10 issued a status quo on the High Court judgement that declared illegal a 2018 government circular abolishing the quota system in government jobs.